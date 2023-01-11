Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Icade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. AlphaValue cut Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Icade from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Icade Stock Performance

Icade stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Icade has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

