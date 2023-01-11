Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $25.61. Ichor shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 914 shares traded.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Ichor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

