Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 29.3 %
IDRA opened at $0.46 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.25.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
