Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 29.3 %

IDRA opened at $0.46 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

