iExec RLC Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00008187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $115.48 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.41791822 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $20,257,607.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

