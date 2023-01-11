Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 408,436 shares.The stock last traded at $48.49 and had previously closed at $47.78.
IMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
