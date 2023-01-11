Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,112 shares of company stock worth $58,537,068. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

