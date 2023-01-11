IndiGG (INDI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $41,994.83 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00445533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.01050996 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,530.24 or 0.31488862 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.