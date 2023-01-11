Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Craig Hallum

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOTV. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Inotiv Price Performance
Shares of NOTV opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.43.
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
