Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Craig Hallum

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOTV. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv Price Performance

Shares of NOTV opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

About Inotiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Inotiv by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,376 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Inotiv by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 239,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Inotiv by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 210,004 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.