Lake Street Capital Upgrades Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Buy

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
NOTV stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 56,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
