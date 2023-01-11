Lake Street Capital Upgrades Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Buy

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NOTV stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 56,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 239,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Inotiv by 431.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 210,004 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

