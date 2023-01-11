Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.32

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.63. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 78,157 shares trading hands.

Inpixon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 490.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Inpixon

About Inpixon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inpixon during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

