Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 508,101 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94.
ChargePoint Trading Up 8.0 %
CHPT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,811,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 27.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
