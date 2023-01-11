Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 508,101 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Michael Linse sold 66,803 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $666,693.94.

ChargePoint Trading Up 8.0 %

CHPT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,811,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 27.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

