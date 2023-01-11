Insider Selling: PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000,000 Shares of Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pg&E Fire Victim Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 13,151,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,683,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 118.1% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

