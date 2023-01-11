Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 66,179 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,184,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,412,597.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05.

On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,043,177.94.

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 526,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,369. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after buying an additional 950,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,713.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 445,904 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

