InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Price Performance
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.33.
About InspireMD
