Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $397-398 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.51 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.33- EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 436,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

