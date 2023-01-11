Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $397.00 million-$398.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.50 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.33- EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

