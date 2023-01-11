Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $37.81

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.81, but opened at $39.20. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 1,420 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

