Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.85. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 60,518 shares.

Intermap Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

