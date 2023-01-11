International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

