International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,321,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after buying an additional 2,362,744 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

MRK opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.