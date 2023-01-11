International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,378 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $89.34.

