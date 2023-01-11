International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLHY opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

