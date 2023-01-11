International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $481.62 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

