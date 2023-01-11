International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

