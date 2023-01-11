International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $488.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.86.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

