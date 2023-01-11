International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GUT. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 71.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 62,791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 137.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

GUT stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

