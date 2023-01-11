International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.