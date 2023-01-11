International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,005 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & Profile

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

