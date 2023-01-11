International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.30.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.