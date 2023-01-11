International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.81.

IFF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 75,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after buying an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after acquiring an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

