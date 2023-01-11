International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.24

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.94), with a volume of 136,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The company has a market capitalization of £180.43 million and a P/E ratio of 370.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.24.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

