Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $105,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.