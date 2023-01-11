Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.97.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
