Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,034 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

