Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,202,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 599,475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

VKQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,576. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

