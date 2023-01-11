Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $13.32.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
