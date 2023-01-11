Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 24,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $54.10 million, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 742.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

