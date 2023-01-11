Investors Buy High Volume of American Express Call Options (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 53,491 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 288% compared to the average daily volume of 13,804 call options.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
American Express Stock Up 1.1 %
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Further Reading
