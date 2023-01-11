IPVERSE Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $28,316.39 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00445876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.01069743 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.74 or 0.31493078 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.