iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 141,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,484. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

