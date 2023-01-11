iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Lifted by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 459,303 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

