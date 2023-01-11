iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.81. 459,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

