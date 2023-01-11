iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 2,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

