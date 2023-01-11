iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stake Trimmed by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,221 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up 1.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $16,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 713,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 425,657 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,816 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. 9,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,032. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.846 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

