iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $48,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. 691,495 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

