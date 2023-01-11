iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Boosted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 16.4% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $148,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWD traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $156.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

