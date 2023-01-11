iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.66. 6,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,825. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

