iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Graypoint LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJH stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $252.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $282.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

