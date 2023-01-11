iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.86. The stock had a trading volume of 36,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

