iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $393.79 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.