iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

